Replacing Shehbaz as PAC chairman bid to divert attention: Khursheed

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah Wednesday termed government efforts to replace Shehbaz Sharif as chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) a bid to divert attention from economic issues.

Speaking to media here, Khursheed Shah said the government did not do anything in the last six months, which is why it is trying to replace Shehbaz Sharif as PAC chairman. He said the government is making baseless claims just to divert attention from economic issues.

The PPP leader also called on the members of the treasury to name the individual who asked for an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), so that they could outs that person from opposition’s ranks. “Those cursing the parliament took oath as the prime minister from the same house,” he lamented. “They are themselves humiliating the parliament.”

Khursheed Shah said PM Imran Khan has 155 votes in the House, not majority. “We can do a lot, but we are not doing. We want the democracy and parliament to run. Their subject is slander and nothing else. They want to target and degrade democracy,” he castigated.

The PPP leader said such things would do nothing, adding that state institutions were there, which were doing their job. He, however, said that opposition wants to move along with the government, but the government itself does not want this.