close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 14, 2019

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IHK

National

A
APP
February 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: In Indian held Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Budgam district on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Wathroora in Chadoora area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan