Indian troops martyr two more youth in IHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: In Indian held Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Budgam district on Wednesday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Wathroora in Chadoora area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.
ISLAMABAD: In Indian held Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Budgam district on Wednesday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Wathroora in Chadoora area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.