FIA gets remands of two accused in harassment cases

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday took one-day physical custody of an accused from a local court in a harassment case.

The man reportedly married a girl and later he warned her to accept certain demands, otherwise, he would make her photos and videos viral on social media.

The FIA also got one-day physical remand of another accused from the court of Judicial Magistrate Ijazur Rehman as the accused used to make fake accounts in the name of women for blackmailing.

As per an FIR registered by the FIA Cyber Crimes, Peshawar, a complaint was lodged by a girl against Ahmad Zeb, to whom she had done secret nikah, but later he started blackmailing her to accept his demands or else her objectionable pictures and videos would be made viral on social media.

Director Legal FIA, Javed Khan, appeared before the court and sought physical remand of the accused for further investigation.

As per the FIR, it was established that the accused Ahmad Zeb had sent the photos and videos to the complainant and one Jihad Ali.

The accused was charged under sections 20, 21 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

In the second case, the FIA said a complainant, Saira Bano from Peshawar, filed a case in which she claimed that someone was defaming her by sharing her pictures through her fake Facebook and Instagram accounts. The FIA said through an investigation, they identified the accused as Fakhr-e-Alam, who had uploaded the complainant’s pictures on fake Instagram and Facebook accounts to harm her reputation and modesty.