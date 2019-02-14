Students donate to dam fund

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The students of a private school Peshawar Model School Wednesday visited the Governor’s House and presented a contribution to the governor in the Supreme Court’s dam fund.
A total of 80 students and six staff members of two branches of Peshawar Model School System undertook the visit. The students presented a cheque for Rs0.25 million to the governor for the dam’s fund. They were taken to various sections of the Governor’s House. ]Talking to the students, Governor Shah Farman lauded the services of Peshawar Model School. He said that the school was delivering services to society.
