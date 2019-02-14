Different parts of KP receive light shower

PESHAWAR: Different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital, received light shower on Wednesday.

Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara and Kohat divisions received the rain. The hilly areas received snowfall as well.

According to meteorological department forecast, widespread rain thunderstorm with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills is expected today (Thursday) in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rain is expected at scattered places in Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and isolated places in Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions. Hailstorm is also expected at a few places in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala divisions. Upper Dir received 53 millimeter rain, Lower Dir 2, Mirkhani 33, Malamjabba 32, Besham 25, Saidu Sharif 22, Chitral, Pattan 14, Parachinar 12, Balakot Drosh, Kalam 9, Peshawar 8, Buner 6, Cherat 5, Kakul 2, Risalpur, Mohmand Dam 1, millimeter shower till Wednesday evening. Malam Jabba received 9, Kalam 2.5, Skardu 2.2, Bagrote 1.0, Hunza and Astore 0.5 inches snowfall.