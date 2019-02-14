Saudi crown prince to leave for India on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman will be leaving for India on Sunday (Feb 17) upon conclusion of two-day visit to Pakistan.

Well placed diplomatic sources told The News here on Wednesday evening that advance security team and special vehicles for the use of crown prince have already reached in Indian capital New Delhi and rehearsal will be conducted in the New Delhi tomorrow (Friday) for the engagements of the Royal guest.

The crown prince will later proceed to China. He will be visiting Malaysia and Indonesia before returning to Riyadh in the last week of the month. Sources told The News here on Wednesday that like Pakistan, the crown prince will also announce heavy investment in India where an oil refinery will be established in coastal areas. Defence, trade and energy security are expected to be high on the agenda when Saudi Arabia’s crown prince who is also defence minister of the Kingdom will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will be accorded head of state protocol during his two-day stay in the Indian capital. Accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials and leading Saudi businessmen, Prince Salman will have wide ranging talks with the Indian leadership in his maiden trip to that country. The crown prince will also call on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. In recent years, there has been significant progress in bilateral cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, including energy security, trade and investment, infrastructure, defence and security.

The bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and India was USD 27.48 billion during the last financial year 2017-18, making Saudi Arabia India's fourth largest trading partner. Saudi Arabia contributes significantly to India's energy security needs by supplying about 20 percent of crude requirements of the country. Saudi Arabia would be interested in increase in its oil supply for India. Recently, Saudi ARAMCO in partnership with ADNOC of the UAE entered into a Joint Venture for USD 44-billion worth Ratnagiri Refinery and Petro-Chemical project Ltd.

Number of contracts and agreements will be inked during the visit of the crown prince in New Delhi. The sources pointed out that stringent security will be in place in Indian capital as long the crown prince will be staying in New Delhi. Beijing will be third most significant destination of the Asian tour of the crown prince where he will be having important discussions with host President Xi Jinping.

The Indian sources had been giving date of his arrival as February 19 (Tuesday) but the sources maintained that due to security reasons no exact date of the visit of the crown prince could be given of any capital.