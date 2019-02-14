close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MR
Monitoring Report
February 14, 2019

Two Kashmiri youths martyred by Indian forces

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
February 14, 2019

SRINAGAR: Two Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian forces in the Budgam district of Held Kashmir Wednesday, Geo News reported. According to Kashmir Media Service, the youths were martyred during a search and cordon operation in Chadoora area of the district. The fresh spate of violence comes as a two-day shutdown is being observed in the Valley against India’s intentions to change the demography of the occupied territory by abrogating Articles 35-A and 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story