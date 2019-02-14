Two Kashmiri youths martyred by Indian forces

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: Two Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian forces in the Budgam district of Held Kashmir Wednesday, Geo News reported. According to Kashmir Media Service, the youths were martyred during a search and cordon operation in Chadoora area of the district. The fresh spate of violence comes as a two-day shutdown is being observed in the Valley against India’s intentions to change the demography of the occupied territory by abrogating Articles 35-A and 370 of the Indian Constitution.
