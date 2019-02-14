close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 14, 2019

Nawaz’s wishful thinking can’t be materialised, says Chohan

Top Story

A
APP
February 14, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said only honest people can implement laws in letter and spirit.Talking to the media after attending the annual sports day of a private school here, he expressed his resolve to become a member of the Punjab Public Accounts Committee in case PA Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz becomes PAC chairman. He said the Punjab government can facilitate treatment for cardiac ailments of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, but his wishful thinking cannot be materialised. "The health of Nawaz Sharif is not the issue, the problem is his intention," he said, adding that an understanding between Asif Ali Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif is quite visible.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story