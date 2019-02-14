FM hands over Saudi gifts worth Rs6.3m to Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi has deposited gifts worth millions of rupees received from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the Toshakhana (gift depository).

According to a private TV channel Foreign Office documents dated January 9 and 10 state that the gifts were given to the foreign minister during Prime Minster Imran Khan’s visit on September 19, 2018. According to details the gift items include Rolex wrist watch (Rs4 850 000) gold pen with gems (Rs950 000) gold pair of cufflinks (Rs135 000) tasbeeh (prayer beads) with gems and gold chain (Rs205 000) and a gold ring (Rs210 000).

Meanwhile Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the former rulers thought it was their right to keep the presents that they received from foreign countries but he cannot keep these valuable items.

The foreign minister has desired that the Toshakhana may retain the gifts and the sale proceeds may be deposited in the government treasury as per prescribed procedure an FO document states.

Gifts are routinely exchanged between heads of states or officers holding constitutional positions on the eve of a state visit. According to Toshakhana rules these gifts remain the property of the state unless sold at an open auction. If the original recipient wants to retain the present they have to pay a fee determined by the Cabinet Division.