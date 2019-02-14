Shame if we can’t protect women against harassment: Justice Azmat

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan south reply from the federal and provincial governments and administration of Islamabad over the powers of the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard appeals pertaining to the jurisdiction of the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said in his remarks that laws should be made to facilitate the working women to register complaints over harassment. “We should be ashamed if we fail to save the working women from harassment at workplaces,” Justice Azmat Saeed remarked. He said the interpretation of the laws about harassment is a sensitive issue and the point of view of provinces in this regard must be heard.

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq some proposals have been sent to the federal government for amendments to the Act, but no response has been received yet. She said the interpretation of the law by the Supreme Court will be very helpful. Kashmala Tariq said the Federal Ombudsperson must have the powers of suo motu notice as several working women hesitate to lodge complaints despite facing harassment due to social taboos. Advocate General Sindh Shabbir Shah said it was a very sensitive matter which should be handled carefully.

He said balance was required in the law so that the women workers couldn’t misuse the law to harass their male colleagues.

Justice Azmat Saeed said the women must be taken into confidence and they must be encouraged to file complaints with the Ombudsperson. “We have fears that this law may be relaxed in the name of amendments,” he observed.