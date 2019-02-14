40 more people in queue to go to jail: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that forty more people, who were dons in politics and looted the country, are in queue to go to jail.

He said this while speaking to the media as he departed from Rawalpindi for Multan via Thal Express. He said, “Thieves looted the country.”

Rashid said there is no choice but to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“If I were the prime minister, I would have also approached the IMF,” the railway minister said. He announced that he would file a writ petition with the Supreme Court if no decision is taken on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship.

Speaking on Geo Pakistan, SH Rashid, who has been opposing the appointment of the PML-N leader as PAC chairman, said, “I will wait and see this week and if no decision is taken on Shahbaz' PAC chairmanship, I will file a writ petition with the Supreme Court by Monday or Tuesday.”

Regarding his own PAC membership, the railway minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan inquired himself whether a minister can become a member of the PAC.”

Rashid clarified, “I have no issue with any PTI member and did not ask to become PAC member myself. It was Khan Sb, who asked the law minister regarding my membership.”

“Farogh Naseem said in front of a minister that he was asked whether I can become PAC member. Naseem said that I can become part of the committee,” he added.

Rashid continued, “When I asked Naeemul Haque, he handed me a notification that PM Imran has directed the speaker. If the speaker has any reservations regarding me then I am not aware of them but the government has certain reservations regarding him.”

“It is not appropriate for me to share those reservations and I respect the speaker but I feel he is making a wrong decision.”

The railway minister further said, “The PML-N leader is asking the speaker to include Khawaja Asif and Rana Sanullah”. “There will be two PACs – one will be addressed by Shahbaz and the other by me.”

Stating that “PM Imran calls me a one-man army”, the railway minister claimed, “Even in the Panama matter, a decision was taken on my request.”

“I am standing by my decision to join PAC because of PM Imran. If the premier thinks the committee does not need me, it is fine with me,” he added.

Rashid continued, “PM Imran is aware of everyone’s frequency and important decisions will be taken by June 30.”

Regarding the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), the railway minister said, “Those nations which had given NRO are now unhappy. King Abdullah apologised to former president Pervez Musharraf in front of me and said they had committed a mistake.”