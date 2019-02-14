Govt urged to upgrade SMEs of hosiery, knitwear

FAISALABAD. Hosiery and knitwear are the main value-added sectors of the textile chain and government must devise a strategy for the up-gradation of existing SMEs working in this sector, said Zia Alumdar Hussain, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing the third ‘Knit to Achieve’ event in which innovative products, developed by the students of the knitwear department of the National Textile University of Faisalabad (NTU), were showcased. “Faisalabad is contributing 20 per cent share in the total national exports in addition to the 45 per cent share in the total textile exports of the country. Faisalabad has state-of-the-art textile composite units in textile and other sectors but the real economic strength of this city rests with its SME sector. The NTU is the prime institute of textile sector as it has highly-qualified faculty and latest laboratories. Major units have their own dedicated labs and R&D sections but the small units could not afford this luxury due to financial constraints,” he added.