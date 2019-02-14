close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

Cop’s widow gets compensation cheque

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: A compensation cheque was given to the widow of a sub-inspector here at the DPO office on Wednesday. Sub-Inspector M Jahangir died during the service. DPO M Naveed handed over the cheque to his widow. Naveed said that all police force was like a family and all possible facilities would be provided to the families of martyrs and those who expired during the service. He said that a desk had also been established in the DPO office to solve the problems of the families of police officers and personnel. Meanwhile, the SHOs of the district have been ordered to listen to the problems of masses from 3:00 to 5:00pm at their offices respectively and they would be monitored from the offices of IG Punjab and DPO.

