Thu Feb 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

PTI govt has failed to deliver: Hoti

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

MINGORA: Former chief minister and Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Hoti on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to deliver and there was no need to launch a movement to oust it.

“They have failed to deliver and are finding excuses. The PTI has started opposing the National Accountability Bureau after the arrest of the party leader Aleem Khan,” he told reporters here. The ANP leader said that it was time to review the NAB laws to make the accountability process even-handed. Ameer Haider Hoti also came down hard on PTI chief Imran Khan for what he said taking U-turns on all issues. “Imran used to talk against taking the loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

