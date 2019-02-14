Dacoit injured in encounter

HAFIZABAD: A dacoit was injured during an encounter with the police while two dacoits managed to escape near village Gahloke, Hafizabad on Wednesday. Police got a tip-off that that four dacoits were going on two motorbikes for a dacoity. Dacoits started firing upon seeing Sukheki police. During cross-firing, a dacoit Ishrat alias Ishroo was seriously injured. Police arrested him along with his one accomplice Gulzar while two dacoits fled the scene. According to police, Israt alias Ishroo was involved in more than 12 cases of dacoities and robberies while other dacoits, including Gulzar, was involved in killing five persons at Alipur Chattha.