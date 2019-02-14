close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

Cop booked for fraud

National

OKARA: An inspector of the Punjab Police was booked for misusing his authority.

Ashfaq of Kohla area was murdered in 2016 by unknown assailants and the police have yet not arrested the murderers.

Investigation Officer Inspector M Zubair wrote a statement on behalf of the complainant and affixed false thumb impressions and signatures on the papers. Upon knowing about the forgery, the complainant filed a suit in the court.

