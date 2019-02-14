Cop booked for fraud

OKARA: An inspector of the Punjab Police was booked for misusing his authority.

Ashfaq of Kohla area was murdered in 2016 by unknown assailants and the police have yet not arrested the murderers.

Investigation Officer Inspector M Zubair wrote a statement on behalf of the complainant and affixed false thumb impressions and signatures on the papers. Upon knowing about the forgery, the complainant filed a suit in the court.