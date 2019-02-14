SC upholds death sentence to killer of woman, 4 kids

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday upheld the verdict of the trial court, awarding death sentence to a person who had murdered a woman and four children in Peshawar in 2009.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard an appeal filed by the convict, Faisal, against his death sentence, praying for converting it into life imprisonment. As per the case, the trial court had convicted Faisal for killing a woman, her three children and a minor maid during a robbery in Peshawar in 2009 and awarded him death sentence five times.

On Wednesday, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa during the course of proceeding, observed that the woman and children were killed to steal jewellery.

He further observed that the children were killed so they could not become witnesses and later, the convict set the house on fire to hide the burglary.

Appearing on notice, the law officer representing the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) government also opposed the appeal of the convict saying killer of five persons does not deserve any relief.

He informed the court that the convict had confessed to his crime before the magistrate. Meanwhile, the court upheld the death sentence of the convict awarded by the trial court and dismissed his instant appeal, seeking conversion of his death sentence into life imprisonment.