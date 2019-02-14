21 officers of foreign ministry promoted to grade-19

ISLAMABAD: Twenty-one officers at the Foreign Office, including two women officers, have been promoted from Grade 18 to Grade 19 on Tuesday according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Those who have reached the new grade include: Ismat Parveen, Farhana Asif, Bilal Mehmood Choudhry, Yasir Iqbal Butt, Irfan Ullah, Umer Siddique, Saeed Ali, Muhammad Faisal Fayyaz, Shakaib Rafique, Sardar Muhammad, Muhamma Imran Khan, Tanvir Ahmad, Muhammad Rumman Ahmed, Muhammad Saleem Ullah Khan, Hussain Muhammad, Naeem Iqbal Cheema, Shah Nazar Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, Adeel Ahmad Khan, Azeem Ullah Cheema and Nawab Ali Rahoojo.

According to the notification Giyan Chand has also been promoted to Grade 19 on Acting Charge.

Muhammad Saleem Ullah Khan is working as Deputy Consul General in the Consulate General of Pakistan Istanbul, Turkey. He has been promoted as Counsellor at the Consulate General.