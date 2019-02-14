Suspension of RLNG gas supply till 17th

LAHORE: The suspension in supply of Regasfied Liqueified Natural Gas (RLNG) will continue till February 17.

The latest breakdown of natural gas supply chain happened on February 11 in view of non-berthing of cargo due to what authorities said severe weather conditions. Resultantly, re-gasification rate was adversely affected, drastically resulting in imbalance in demand and supply of RLNG. Therefore, gas supply to non-zero rated industry and CNG sector was suspended. Now with Engro LNG terminal (EETPL) proceeding for scheduled maintenance as per its contract with SSGC wef 0800 hrs on 14th February to 2000 hrs on 16th February 2019, supply of gas to various sectors wouldn’t be restored anytime soon.

According to an official of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL), this shutdown was earlier planned for starting on February 13 but was delayed due to late entry of PSO LNG carrier into the Port Qasim owing to high winds position which is beyond the control of SNGPL. He made it clear that SNGPL role in RLNG supply chain is only limited to the extent of carrying RLNG from our system injection point and selling it to our end consumers, which we had always successfully performed. SNGPL is not responsible for import of RLNG cargoes neither it is involved in operation of any re-gasification terminal under the agreement, he concluded. Under the circumstances, being a distribution company, we are constrained to keep RLNG supply suspended to fertilizer, CNG and non-zero rated industry till resumption of RLNG supply from Engro terminal operator on February 17. This however will be subject to maintenance of minimum system packs required for transportation.