4 men blacken youth’s face

PAKPATTAN: Four men Wednesday allegedly caught a youth and blackened his face after exchanging harsh words with him. Reportedly, Zakir, Tahir, Chand and Sahar Yar caught M Zargham of Muhammadi Town, Arifwala after exchanging hot words with him. They blackened his face and took him to the streets. They also filmed the incident and uploaded it on the internet.
