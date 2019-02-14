close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

4 men blacken youth’s face

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Four men Wednesday allegedly caught a youth and blackened his face after exchanging harsh words with him. Reportedly, Zakir, Tahir, Chand and Sahar Yar caught M Zargham of Muhammadi Town, Arifwala after exchanging hot words with him. They blackened his face and took him to the streets. They also filmed the incident and uploaded it on the internet.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan