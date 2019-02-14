Former DCO accused of corruption

LAHORE: PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi and others have accused a former district coordination officer (DCO) of Toba Tek Singh of millions of rupees corruption. Addressing a press conference at the press club on Wednesday, MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, ex-MPA Brig (retd) Javed Akram and ex-nazim Ch Ashfaq alleged that a PML-N MPA was protecting the former DCO’s corruption. They said a formal application had been submitted to the DG Anti-Corruption for action against the former DCO. They alleged that the former DCO took over all matters of a local sugar mills in his hands which otherwise must have been overseen by the AC. They alleged that the accused took away Rs one million monthly from public exchequer during his tenure and received money through his PA. The former DCO also illegally earned millions of rupees by cultivating wheat on 72 Kanal land of the Punjab Revenue Department. The PTI MPA and others claimed that bank statements and assets of his family did not justify their means. They alleged that the former DCO made his wife incharge of Dukhteraan-e-Pakistan and his father incharge of Paigham-e-Pakistan who embezzled huge funds from the projects. The former DCO demolished wall of a school in a village, grabbed 3 Kanal land and embezzled funds of healthcare, they added. MPA Saeed Ahmad, ex-MPA Brig (retd) Javed Akram and ex-nazim Ch Ashfaq have demanded Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Anti-Corruption authorities to hold inquiry against the former DCO and remove him from service.