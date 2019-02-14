Four security personnel injured in Mastung attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MASTUNG: At least four security personnel were injured in a bomb blast here on Wednesday. As per officials, a suicide bomber targeted a security convoy on patrol in Mastung’s Sheikh Wasil area. At least four injured security personnel were admitted to Civil Hospital Quetta where their condition is said to be out of danger. Security forces have cordoned off the area following the blast and investigations are underway.
