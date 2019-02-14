Villagers beat robber to death

MUZAFFARGARH: Villagers Wednesday tortured a robber to death in Sher Sultan police precincts of tehsil Jatoi. A police official said that two robbers barged into Zafar’s house. They held him and his family hostage at gunpoint and started looting. He maintained that the suspects also beat Zafar and two of his family members when they offered resistance. In the meantime, the villagers got to know about the situation and they gathered there. When the robbers tried to escape, they were caught by the villagers who were armed with wooden sticks and iron rods, said the official. They beat and tortured the outlaws, he added. One of the robbers, identified as Asif, died on the spot while his accomplice Fida Hussain sustained critical injuries, he maintained. Following the incident, police reached the crime scene and shifted them to hospital. Police have registered a murder case against unidentified villagers and started the investigation.