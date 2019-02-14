IGP directs officials to bridge gap with public

ByBureau report

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Mohammad Naeem Khan has directed police officials to go after the criminals on the one hand and bridge the gap with the general public on the other.

Presiding over a meeting of the regional police officers and district police officers at the Central Police Office, the new IGP directed the DPOs to hold meeting with SHOs and Muharrirs and direct them to deal with complainants especially the general public politely and win their hearts and minds with good behaviour.

They were directed to be more accessible to the public to know their problems and address them immediately. The officials were directed not to tolerate the corrupt officials and those who were bothering the general public. The IGP directed the participants to keep a close coordination with the judiciary and district administration to improve the law and order situation.