Forest employees demand release of salaries

MANSEHRA: More than 200 employees appointed on contract in Agror Tanawal forest division for taking care of saplings planted in jungles have threatened to take to the streets if their salaries for the last eight months are not released.

The employees, led by Laiq Muhammad Khan, Niaz Mohammad and Malik Zaman, addressed a news conference in Oghi on Wednesday.

They said they were appointed on contract under the billion trees tsunami project but are still going without salaries.

“Would you believe that now shopkeepers have also refused to give us essential items on credit and education of our children is also adversely affected owing to pay stoppage,” said Laiq.

Speaking on the occasion, Zaman said that contract employees were hired on a fixed salary of Rs15,000 per month.

“We appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the issue and order release of our salaries within the next 48 hours,” he said.

Also in the day, Plant for Pakistan Programme was also launched in Torghar district where conservator forest Muhammad Shoaib planted a sapling.

Shoaib said it was high time that civil society come forward for a pollution-free environment.

“If we want to ensure a hazards-free environment for our coming generations, we have to play an active role in planting saplings,” he said.