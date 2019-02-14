CM wants JICA assistance utilised efficiently

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to finalise the groundwork for efficient utilisation of the fresh assistance offered by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as soon as possible.

The JICA has offered assistance and rehabilitation for rural roads of the province affected by floods, earthquakes and other such calamities, said a handout. A delegation of JICA Wednesday called on the Chief Minister in Islamabad where KP Minister for Communication Works Akbar Ayub Khan, Secretary C&W, chief economist and officials of the PE&DD were also present, said a handout.

On a recent agreement, NESPAK had been assigned conducting feasibility of different rural roads networks which had done so in Abbottabad and Haripur which report too was discussed on the occasion. JICA has under its assistance program financed the said study.

Around two thousand kilometres (2000KM) rural roads have been proposed for rehabilitation and reconstruction initially of which those largely prioritised (over 600 km) will be taken up for physical work in the upcoming Financial Year. While the projects will soon be approved from the Provincial Development Party and ECNEC, every effort will be made to make it ready for taking up by the upcoming June, it was agreed. The chief minister directed to prepare a case for availing from the Japanese Embassy Counter Value Grant for the purposes of purchasing machinery and equipment for rural hospitals in the province. Such funds though available free of any costs have not been utilized so far, it was revealed on the occasion.