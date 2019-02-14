US Presidential election 2020: Many in the ring to take Trump on

LAHORE: While incumbent American President Donald, Trump, will possibly be seeking re-election to a second term in office on November 3, 2020, when the 59th quadrennial United States Presidential election is scheduled to be held, the likes of Senator Amy Jean Klobuchar and Senator Sherrod Campbell Brown have already begun exploring a run for the world's most powerful office.

According to the “New York Times,” the 58-year old Amy Klobuchar is battling accusations of having been a harsh boss, which seem to be a mix of sexist stereotype and some truth. But she is ready to pounce on any voters Donald Trump might lose by November next year.

In September 2018, this female Democratic Senator from the State of Minnesota had won a lot of praise for a heated exchange with a judge over his history of drinking.

The “BBC News” states: “A record total of five women have so far entered the race for the presidency - these also include Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard, and Kirsten Gillibrand. On her first full day of presidential campaigning, Ms Warren - a senator from Massachusetts - told supporters: “By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president. In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

On Senator Amy Klobuchar’s Presidential bid, this British media outlet has viewed: “Her kick-off rally looked like a scene out of the Disney film Frozen, with a snow-covered crowd gathered near the banks of an icy river. Amy Klobuchar’s newly announced Presidential campaign, however, could generate some heat in 2020. She may not have the same level of name recognition as recent and future entrants into the race, but the three-term Minnesota senator has shown the ability to win votes in the kind of Midwestern battleground state that Donald Trump appealed to in 2016.” It, however, remains to be seen what the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which will be held from July 13-16, finally announces about its election candidate.

Meanwhile, this is what the famous “Vanity Fair” magazine has written about the 66-year old Senator Brown: “In 2018, he was comfortably re-elected to a third term in a state that went for Donald Trump by eight points, thanks in large part to a populist message that resonates with precisely the sort of Democrat who might have considered defecting in 2016. Brown is unabashedly progressive-he is, in fact, consistently ranked one of the most liberal lawmakers in the Senate---but takes a populist stance on issues like trade and outsourcing. Of course, Brown’s less polarizing profile could be an asset, too, especially in a field where more well-known candidates come with well-known baggage.”

Remember, the 2020 Republican National Convention is planned to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina from August 24-27 this year. On the other hand, the “New York Times” has held that Republican Senator Sherrod Campbell Brown is not known for rhetorical greatness, and will have to prove he isn’t too boring to stand out in a crowded field.

In one of its recent reports, the "New York Times" has maintained: “They all favor policies to lift incomes and reduce living costs for the middle class and poor. They all favor tax increases on the rich. They all favor climate action, voting rights and expanded Medicare. Most voters understand that choosing a candidate with modestly different ideas about how to achieve these goals isn't much of a sacrifice. So if Democrats wanted to identify their best hope for beating Trump, what would that candidate look like?”

The prestigious American newspaper asserted: “Above all, it would be a candidate good at persuading Americans that he or she was on their side - on their side against the forces causing the stagnation of American living standards. More specifically, this candidate would be someone who could persuade swing voters of this allegiance. Swing voters still exist. Enough Americans switched from backing Barack Obama in 2012 to Donald Trump in 2016 to House Democrats in 2018 to help decide those elections.”

The reputed American media house has gone on to write: “I understand why some Democratic activists are instead drawn to the idea of victory through turnout: It offers the promise of avoiding any political compromise. The problem is, there are virtually no examples of Democrats winning close races without emphasizing persuasion. The 2018 attempts, in Florida, Georgia and Texas, all fell short. Yet progressives shouldn’t despair - because swing voters are quite progressive, especially on economic issues.”

The newspaper has further commented: “In the 2020 field, two Democrats have the strongest track record of running as middle-class fighters: Amy Klobuchar and Sherrod Brown. They are both Midwestern senators, Klobuchar (who launched her campaign Sunday) from Minnesota, Brown (who hasn’t yet decided whether to run) from Ohio. They both have a populist folksiness to them. And, no, those aren’t racial code words. Obama also won swing voters thanks in part to populist.

It added: “About the power of large corporations, Klobuchar has said, “The public is at a breaking point.” She talks constantly about lowering health care costs. Brown talks constantly about restoring “the dignity of work.” Both have also smartly avoided some ideas that play better with liberal Twitter than swing voters, like the fever dream of eliminating private health insurance. And both of them win elections.”