Thu Feb 14, 2019
Sabah
February 14, 2019

Four security personnel injured in Mastung attack

Top Story

MASTUNG: At least four security personnel were injured in a bomb blast here on Wednesday. As per officials, a suicide bomber targeted a security convoy on patrol in Mastung’s Sheikh Wasil area. At least four injured security personnel were admitted to Civil Hospital Quetta where their condition is said to be out of danger. Security forces have cordoned off the area following the blast and investigations are underway.

