IHC CJ recuses from hearing Ghani Majeed case

ISLAMABAD: A divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), constituted for Abdul Ghani Majeed’s plea challenging his arrest warrants was on Wednesday dissolved after the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah recused from hearing the case.

Due to this, another two member bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq would hear the case on coming Monday. Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed, filed a plea in the IHC against issuance of his arrest warrants by the National Accountability Bureau. The NAB had issued arrest warrants against Ghani on January 28, in a case pertaining to the illegal allotment of a plot in Karachi. He had prayed the court to declare the arrest warrants as null and void, claiming that it was based on dishonesty.