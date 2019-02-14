close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 14, 2019

IHC CJ recuses from hearing Ghani Majeed case

Top Story

A
APP
February 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), constituted for Abdul Ghani Majeed’s plea challenging his arrest warrants was on Wednesday dissolved after the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah recused from hearing the case.

Due to this, another two member bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq would hear the case on coming Monday. Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed, filed a plea in the IHC against issuance of his arrest warrants by the National Accountability Bureau. The NAB had issued arrest warrants against Ghani on January 28, in a case pertaining to the illegal allotment of a plot in Karachi. He had prayed the court to declare the arrest warrants as null and void, claiming that it was based on dishonesty.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story