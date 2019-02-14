Nawaz’s wishful thinking can’t be materialised, says Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said only honest people can implement laws in letter and spirit.Talking to the media after attending the annual sports day of a private school here, he expressed his resolve to become a member of the Punjab Public Accounts Committee in case PA Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz becomes PAC chairman. He said the Punjab government can facilitate treatment for cardiac ailments of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, but his wishful thinking cannot be materialised. "The health of Nawaz Sharif is not the issue, the problem is his intention," he said, adding that an understanding between Asif Ali Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif is quite visible.