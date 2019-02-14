Gas crisis emerges again for three days

ISLAMABAD: The gas crisis will continue to hit for another 3 days as the Engro LNG terminal is going to close down from today (Thursday) for three days up to February 16 for maintenance purposes.

This will result in the closure of RLNG supply to CNG, three RNG power plants, fertilizer and general industry as country will continue to get 600 mmcfd RNLG from PGPL terminal.

The shutdown of Engro LNG terminal means the 600 mmcfd gas shortfall in the system and out of 600 mmcfd RLNG which will be available for three days, 400 mmcfd RLNG is to be consumed by domestic sector and 200 mmcfd by zero-rated industry, Petroleum Division official told The News.

Engro terminal CEO also confirmed saying that terminal is going to get closed from today (Thursday) for 60 hours for maintenance purposes.

SNGPL spokesman also sensitised the media about the gas crisis saying that Engro terminal is proceeding for scheduled maintenance as per the contract with Sui Southern with effect from 0800 hours on February 14 to 2000 hours on February 16. This shutdown was earlier planned on February 13 but was delayed down to non-entry of PSO LNG carrier into the Port Qasim on account of high winds in the open sea.

SNGPL also says that its role in RLNG supply is limited to the extent of carrying RLNG from system injection point to selling it to end consumers and Sui Northern is not responsible for import of LNG and it has nothing to do with LNG terminals too.

This will be the second gas crisis in a row in the current month of February as on Feb 11, 12 the gas crisis erupted in the country as Al-Karna vessel carrying LNG of 140.000 cubic meters had failed to get berthed at the Engro LNG terminal on account of heavy winds and less visibility. The LNG ship stayed in the deep sea for two days.

It is pertinent to mention that on January 17, 18, the low tides at Port Qasim barred the Al-Ghashamiya, the LNG carrier, from entering into the port. The captain of the ship had refused to enter the port saying tides were very low.