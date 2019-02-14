PM underscores govt’s commitment to facilitate investors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has underscored the government's commitment to facilitate investors in undertaking profitable business ventures in the country including tourism.

Chairman of US-based Young Presidents' Organisation (YPO) Pascal Gerken called on the prime minister here at the Prime Minister Office on Wednesday and discussed the plans of his organisation. Highlighting the huge potential of the country in various sectors of economy, the prime minister reminded him that tourism is one the most attractive areas that has remained unexplored so far. He said the government is focusing on improving ease of doing business and has introduced the most liberal visa policy which is aimed at welcoming businesses and tourists. He welcomed Pascal Gerken to Pakistan.

Pascal Gerken briefed the prime minister about the vast network of YPO across the world serving in various sectors of economy. He appreciated the government's policy of opening up the country to foreign visitors and investors.

Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Haroon Sharif were also present during the meeting. The delegation included Abbas Ali Khan, MD Abacus Consulting, Abid Umer, ECO AK Marketing, Azhar Nasir, MD Swat Ceramics Company Ltd, Omer Farooq, CEO Interwood Mobel Pvt Ltd, Murtaza Hashwani, CEO Hashoo Group Pvt Ltd, and Munir Mashooqullah, Chairman M5 Group - M5 Holdings.

Meanwhile, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan had meeting with the prime minister. According to the PMO, professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said in a social media message that creating a direct link with the people to provide for resolution of their problems led to incredible success of his complaint cell in the PM Office.