Kiln owners asked to use zigzag technology

LAHORE: Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has said the use of zigzag technology in construction and operations of kilns may minimise the effects of burning coal on environment and reduce the fuel consumption up to 30 per cent.

The minister said kiln owners in Pakistan should adopt this new technology without any fear or hesitation as it gives better quality bricks and reduces coal consumption. He expressed these views while chairing a departmental meeting at EPD on Wednesday.

EPD Secretary Dr Zafar told the minister that Nepal introduced zigzag technology in Pakistan with the cooperation of the Brick Kiln Owners Association of Pakistan (BKOAP) about a year ago.

They will educate Pakistani kiln owners that zigzag technology can help save 40pc coal in brick kilns. He said there are 10,300 brick kilns in the province and 226 have already been shifted to zigzag technology. Dr Zafar told the minister that zigzag brick kilns emit white smoke, which is not harmful for human health compared to black smoke which is emitted from traditional kilns.