Minister seeks parties’ support to approve LG law in assembly

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is determined to bring real change in the country through transfer of powers to people at grassroots for which new local governments law is being introduced.

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government & Community Development Muhammad Basharat Raja said this during a meeting held at his office on Wednesday. He also requested all political parties to support the government in its peoples’ friendly agenda and assist it to approve the new law from the assembly so that the public could get benefits in form of development and state of the art service delivery.

The minister assured that the new law would have ability to solve the citizens’ civic problems on their doorsteps as it would give them decision-making power to identify their own problems and easy access to their elected LB representatives.

He said: “Our party is committed to enacting a comprehensive and effective local bodies’ law in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wants to improve the conditions of the poor and the deprived population. If our local bodies system will be strengthened, the democracy will be more beneficial and fruitful for the common man. The work is in progress on new law and it will be brought in assembly with mutual consensus. It is regretful that the local bodies were badly neglected by the last government that has enhanced civic problems in rural as well as urban areas.”