Two accused in ransom case held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: The CIA police have arrested two accused, through Interpol, over their involvement in ransom cases. Talking to media men here on Wednesday, DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said that accused Faisal Malhi and Kashif were involved in 28 murder and ransom cases. Both of them were controlling their criminal gangs from abroad.
GUJRANWALA: The CIA police have arrested two accused, through Interpol, over their involvement in ransom cases. Talking to media men here on Wednesday, DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said that accused Faisal Malhi and Kashif were involved in 28 murder and ransom cases. Both of them were controlling their criminal gangs from abroad.