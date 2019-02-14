China to build hydropower project in Pakistan

BEIJING: A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying denied report about the cancellation of hydropower projects by Pakistan and Nepal with China.

The information about the projects mentioned in the media’s report was false and inconsistent with the facts. China fulfils all its commitments regarding building of energy-related projects.

“I remember this report was carried by Hindustan Times. The information about these projects mentioned in the report – released by Indian Ministry of External Affairs is actually false and inconsistent with the facts,” she said while replying to a question here at a regular briefing.

She explained that the dam project was not been included in the list of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and the hydropower project in Nepal was still in the negotiation stage. As for the blacklisting of China Harbour Company by the Bangladeshi government was concerned, it was also not true.

When asked to comment that according to the report Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) had countered a great push-back in its implementation and there would be a major adjustment of policy in the forthcoming Belt and Road Forum, she said at present, more than 150 countries and international organizations had signed cooperation documents with the Chinese side to build a “One Belt, One Road” cooperation project.

“A large number of cooperation projects have taken root and blossomed, which has injected strong momentum into the economic and social development of countries along the route,” she added. The spokesperson remarked that the BRI had become a popular international public product and had become an important platform for international cooperation. Co-construction and sharing were the golden rules for the construction of the “Belt and Road”.

Hua Chunying further said in the process of building the “Belt and Road” with the countries concerned, the Chinese side had always adhered to equality, and transparency, and acted in accordance with market rules and international rules.