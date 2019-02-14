POF Board Chairman inaugurates futsal ground

WAH: Arsalan Club clinched the trophy by defeating Night Eagle Club 1-0 in the final of the Under-19 Futsal Tournament played at Futsal ground, which was inaugurated by POF Board Chairman Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, says a press release.

Chairman POF Board Lt Gen Sadiq Ali distributed prizes among the position-holders. Haroon Saif Afridi of Arsalan Football Club was declared the best player of the final and Chairman POF Board awarded him Rs20,000 cash award.

Chairman POF Board also congratulated POF Sports Board for making the best arrangements for the tournament. Meanwhile, the newly-constructed Park and Library were inaugurated by Begum Chairman POF Board.