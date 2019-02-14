PBF to send boxers to all Asian events: Nasir

KARACHI: With the state yet to decide about the fate of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) plans to field its fighters in almost all the Asian events to be held this year under the auspices of Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC).

“Yes, we plan to field pugilists in almost all Asian events of different age categories this year,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’.

According to the schedule of the ASBC, Asian Championships will be held in Thailand from April 17-27. The Asian Schoolboys Boxing Championships will be conducted at a yet to be decided venue in August.

The Asian Junior Boxing Championships will be organised in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 1-8. Mongolia will host the Asian Youth Championships from November 9-19.

“Besides fielding boxers in the Asian Championships in Thailand, which will also serve as qualifiers for the World Championships to be held in September this year, participation of Pakistan in the age-group events would be of an immense importance as it will help us build a strong base for future international elite competitions,” Nasir said.

“You know youth is our future and it’s time to give maximum exposure to young blood in order to secure our boxing future,” the official was quick to add.

Fielding boxers in Asian youth and junior events is normal exercise, selection of boys for the schoolboys continental event in August will be a real challenge for the PBF.

“School boys normally practice in various clubs in Karachi and other cities. We will check who are good for the Asian event,” Nasir said.

The PBF also plans to hold National Youth Championship in Karachi in the first week of March while in April Islamabad will host the National Boxing Championship. Army will organise the senior national event through the collaboration of the PBF.

Nasir also revealed that depending on the financial capacity of the PBF, efforts would be made to send three or four boxers to Thailand for featuring in the Asian Championships.

“We have written to the PSB regarding camp for the Asian Championships which we want to hold at the Pakistan Sports Complex from March 5-15,” Nasir said.

When asked if the board did not respond what the PBF would do, he said then the federation would manage itself the camp.

Leading six fighters from every weight would qualify for the World Championships to be held in Sochi, Russia, in September.

Last time Pakistan’s light heavyweight fighter Awais Ali Khan had qualified for the World Championships held in Hamburg, Germany, after having extended good performance in the Tashkent Asian Championships when he had defeated an Indian boxer in the box-off fight.