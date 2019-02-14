Cancer days to be observed at PSL

DUBAI: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues to make an impact on and off the field with collaborations aimed at making a difference in various spheres of life, says a PCB release.

During the fourth edition that commences in Dubai today (Thursday), the league will observe Childhood Cancer Awareness and Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness Days.

The Childhood Cancer Awareness Day will be observed on Friday (International Child Hood Cancer Awareness Day).

Multan Sultans take on Karachi Kings in the opening match of the day followed by a game between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

All the four teams will be wearing the Golden Ribbon synonymous with Childhood Cancer Awareness while the match commentators would also wear the ribbon.

Various match related equipment including the stumps will be themed as per the Childhood Cancer Awareness theme.

The Dubai International Stadium (Venue for the matches on Friday) will also be themed accordingly.

PSL partners Jubilee Insurance would be flying in a child cancer patient and his caretaker for the game. On March 10, the PSL matches will be hosted in Karachi and Lahore.