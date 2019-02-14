close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 14, 2019

Cancer days to be observed at PSL

Sports

February 14, 2019

DUBAI: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues to make an impact on and off the field with collaborations aimed at making a difference in various spheres of life, says a PCB release.

During the fourth edition that commences in Dubai today (Thursday), the league will observe Childhood Cancer Awareness and Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness Days.

The Childhood Cancer Awareness Day will be observed on Friday (International Child Hood Cancer Awareness Day).

Multan Sultans take on Karachi Kings in the opening match of the day followed by a game between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

All the four teams will be wearing the Golden Ribbon synonymous with Childhood Cancer Awareness while the match commentators would also wear the ribbon.

Various match related equipment including the stumps will be themed as per the Childhood Cancer Awareness theme.

The Dubai International Stadium (Venue for the matches on Friday) will also be themed accordingly.

PSL partners Jubilee Insurance would be flying in a child cancer patient and his caretaker for the game. On March 10, the PSL matches will be hosted in Karachi and Lahore.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports