England earn consolation win against West Indies

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia: England ended a disappointing Test series with the consolation of a comprehensive victory over the West Indies on the fourth day of the third and final Test in St Lucia on Tuesday.

Thrashed in the first two matches of the series to surrender the Wisden Trophy after ten years in English possession, the tourists gained a measure of consolation in completing a 232-run victory with a day to spare.

Set an improbable target of 485 after Joe Root declared his side’s second innings at 361 for five following his dismissal for 122, the home team were eventually dismissed for 252 deep into the final session when Ben Stokes had Keemo Paul caught and bowled.

Paul, hobbled by a leg injury which prevented him from bowling throughout most of the England second innings, only came out to bat as last man to allow Roston Chase to complete a deserved fifth Test century.

Chase was on 97 when Shannon Gabriel was ninth out, but the young all-rounder hung around long enough for the tall right-hander to reach three figures, cutting Joe Denly to the backward-point boundary to achieve the landmark.

He finished unbeaten on 102 off 191 balls with 12 fours and one six embellishing his innings.

James Anderson, who blew away the West Indies top order with three wickets before lunch, had no more success with the ball but his devastating early impact ensured that it was only a matter of when, not if England would have completed a massive victory on the fourth day.

Moeen Ali also claimed three wickets while Mark Wood, the tear away fast bowler who took five wickets in the first innings, snared the important scalp of Shai Hope as the West Indies slumped to 35 for four before lunch.His six wickets and impact on the game earned him the ‘man of the match’ award.

Score Board

TOSS: WEST INDIES

ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS: 277

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS: 154

ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS (overnight 325-4)

Burns c Joseph b Paul 10

Jennings b Joseph 23

Denly c Dowrich b Gabriel 69

Root c Hetmyer b Gabriel 122

Buttler b Roach 56

Stokes not out 48

Extras (B-13, LB-9, NB-3, W-8) 33

Total (5 wkts decl, 105.2 overs) 361

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-73, 3-147, 4-254, 5-361.

BOWLING: Roach 18-6-45-1- (1nb, 2w), Gabriel 23.2-1-95-2 (2nb, 1w), Paul 5-1-11-1, Joseph 16-2-72-1, Chase 31-1-92-0, Brathwaite 12-2-24-0.

WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS

Brathwaite c Stokes b Anderson 8

Campbell c Ali b Anderson 0

Hope c Broad b Wood 14

Bravo c Root b Anderson 0

Chase not out 102

Hetmyer run out 19

Dowrich c Stokes b Ali 19

Roach c Wood b Ali 29

Joseph c Anderson b Ali 34

Gabriel c Bairstow b Stokes 3

Paul c and b Stokes 12

Extras (B-1, LB-5, NB-2, W-4) 12

Total (69.5 overs, all out) 252

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-10, 3-10, 4-31, 5-76, 6-110, 7-156, 8-212, 9-236, 10-252.

BOWLING: Anderson 11-2-27-3, Broad 14-6-22-0, Stokes 8.5-2-30-2 (2nb, 1w), Wood 12-1-52-1 (3w), Ali 21-1-99-3, Denly 3-0-16-0.

Match officials: Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS); Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).