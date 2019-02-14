England earn consolation win against West Indies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia: England ended a disappointing Test series with the consolation of a comprehensive victory over the West Indies on the fourth day of the third and final Test in St Lucia on Tuesday.
Thrashed in the first two matches of the series to surrender the Wisden Trophy after ten years in English possession, the tourists gained a measure of consolation in completing a 232-run victory with a day to spare.
Set an improbable target of 485 after Joe Root declared his side’s second innings at 361 for five following his dismissal for 122, the home team were eventually dismissed for 252 deep into the final session when Ben Stokes had Keemo Paul caught and bowled.
Paul, hobbled by a leg injury which prevented him from bowling throughout most of the England second innings, only came out to bat as last man to allow Roston Chase to complete a deserved fifth Test century.
Chase was on 97 when Shannon Gabriel was ninth out, but the young all-rounder hung around long enough for the tall right-hander to reach three figures, cutting Joe Denly to the backward-point boundary to achieve the landmark.
He finished unbeaten on 102 off 191 balls with 12 fours and one six embellishing his innings.
James Anderson, who blew away the West Indies top order with three wickets before lunch, had no more success with the ball but his devastating early impact ensured that it was only a matter of when, not if England would have completed a massive victory on the fourth day.
Moeen Ali also claimed three wickets while Mark Wood, the tear away fast bowler who took five wickets in the first innings, snared the important scalp of Shai Hope as the West Indies slumped to 35 for four before lunch.His six wickets and impact on the game earned him the ‘man of the match’ award.
Score Board
TOSS: WEST INDIES
ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS: 277
WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS: 154
ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS (overnight 325-4)
Burns c Joseph b Paul 10
Jennings b Joseph 23
Denly c Dowrich b Gabriel 69
Root c Hetmyer b Gabriel 122
Buttler b Roach 56
Stokes not out 48
Extras (B-13, LB-9, NB-3, W-8) 33
Total (5 wkts decl, 105.2 overs) 361
Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-73, 3-147, 4-254, 5-361.
BOWLING: Roach 18-6-45-1- (1nb, 2w), Gabriel 23.2-1-95-2 (2nb, 1w), Paul 5-1-11-1, Joseph 16-2-72-1, Chase 31-1-92-0, Brathwaite 12-2-24-0.
WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS
Brathwaite c Stokes b Anderson 8
Campbell c Ali b Anderson 0
Hope c Broad b Wood 14
Bravo c Root b Anderson 0
Chase not out 102
Hetmyer run out 19
Dowrich c Stokes b Ali 19
Roach c Wood b Ali 29
Joseph c Anderson b Ali 34
Gabriel c Bairstow b Stokes 3
Paul c and b Stokes 12
Extras (B-1, LB-5, NB-2, W-4) 12
Total (69.5 overs, all out) 252
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-10, 3-10, 4-31, 5-76, 6-110, 7-156, 8-212, 9-236, 10-252.
BOWLING: Anderson 11-2-27-3, Broad 14-6-22-0, Stokes 8.5-2-30-2 (2nb, 1w), Wood 12-1-52-1 (3w), Ali 21-1-99-3, Denly 3-0-16-0.
Match officials: Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS); Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).
GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia: England ended a disappointing Test series with the consolation of a comprehensive victory over the West Indies on the fourth day of the third and final Test in St Lucia on Tuesday.
Thrashed in the first two matches of the series to surrender the Wisden Trophy after ten years in English possession, the tourists gained a measure of consolation in completing a 232-run victory with a day to spare.
Set an improbable target of 485 after Joe Root declared his side’s second innings at 361 for five following his dismissal for 122, the home team were eventually dismissed for 252 deep into the final session when Ben Stokes had Keemo Paul caught and bowled.
Paul, hobbled by a leg injury which prevented him from bowling throughout most of the England second innings, only came out to bat as last man to allow Roston Chase to complete a deserved fifth Test century.
Chase was on 97 when Shannon Gabriel was ninth out, but the young all-rounder hung around long enough for the tall right-hander to reach three figures, cutting Joe Denly to the backward-point boundary to achieve the landmark.
He finished unbeaten on 102 off 191 balls with 12 fours and one six embellishing his innings.
James Anderson, who blew away the West Indies top order with three wickets before lunch, had no more success with the ball but his devastating early impact ensured that it was only a matter of when, not if England would have completed a massive victory on the fourth day.
Moeen Ali also claimed three wickets while Mark Wood, the tear away fast bowler who took five wickets in the first innings, snared the important scalp of Shai Hope as the West Indies slumped to 35 for four before lunch.His six wickets and impact on the game earned him the ‘man of the match’ award.
Score Board
TOSS: WEST INDIES
ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS: 277
WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS: 154
ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS (overnight 325-4)
Burns c Joseph b Paul 10
Jennings b Joseph 23
Denly c Dowrich b Gabriel 69
Root c Hetmyer b Gabriel 122
Buttler b Roach 56
Stokes not out 48
Extras (B-13, LB-9, NB-3, W-8) 33
Total (5 wkts decl, 105.2 overs) 361
Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-73, 3-147, 4-254, 5-361.
BOWLING: Roach 18-6-45-1- (1nb, 2w), Gabriel 23.2-1-95-2 (2nb, 1w), Paul 5-1-11-1, Joseph 16-2-72-1, Chase 31-1-92-0, Brathwaite 12-2-24-0.
WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS
Brathwaite c Stokes b Anderson 8
Campbell c Ali b Anderson 0
Hope c Broad b Wood 14
Bravo c Root b Anderson 0
Chase not out 102
Hetmyer run out 19
Dowrich c Stokes b Ali 19
Roach c Wood b Ali 29
Joseph c Anderson b Ali 34
Gabriel c Bairstow b Stokes 3
Paul c and b Stokes 12
Extras (B-1, LB-5, NB-2, W-4) 12
Total (69.5 overs, all out) 252
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-10, 3-10, 4-31, 5-76, 6-110, 7-156, 8-212, 9-236, 10-252.
BOWLING: Anderson 11-2-27-3, Broad 14-6-22-0, Stokes 8.5-2-30-2 (2nb, 1w), Wood 12-1-52-1 (3w), Ali 21-1-99-3, Denly 3-0-16-0.
Match officials: Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS); Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).