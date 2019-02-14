Artistes set to dazzle at today’s opening

DUBAI: The Pakistan Super League’s artistes’ press conference took place at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Opening ceremony’s performers including Junoon, Aima Baig, Shuja Haider, Fawad Khan and Young Desi spoke to a packed press conference room.

The performers expressed their excitement at the opportunity of performing at the opening ceremony of Pakistan’s biggest sporting brand the Pakistan Super League.

Pakistan Cricket Board Head of Marketing Sohaib Sheikh welcomed the artists at the press conference and spoke about the impact performers have had in some truly memorable PSL opening ceremonies.

Fawad Khan featuring Young Desi and Shuja Haider who have sung and produced the PSL official song “Khel Deewano Ka” spoke about the thrill of producing the song and the incredible opportunity of performing in front of a packed stadium.

Junoon who performed in Dubai last month are a big favourite of the Dubai crowds, the brand that reunited last year will be making their third concert appearance since the reunion.

Junoon has made some iconic inspirational songs related to cricket, lead singer Ali Azmat and band member Salman Ahmed spoke about the band’s passion for the game and expressed their delight at the opportunity of performing at the opening ceremony.