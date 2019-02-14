Health minister wants work on fast track basis

Islamabad: The Ministry of Health Services has developed a software to monitor the disposal of cases by its officers so that goals can be achieved within the prescribed deadlines and with zero pendency and delay.

Presiding over a meeting of officers here in the Ministry, Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiani exhorted all officers to work on fast track basis to be able to achieve goals. “Senior officers must take the necessary steps to improve the performance and capacity of their respective staff. We cannot work with the business-as-usual approach if we have to take forward the health sector in line with the Prime Minister’s vision,” he stated.

Aamer said, the Ministry has been assigned number of new organizations and hospitals which have to be run in a highly efficient manner to ensure provision of quality services to people. He assured his full cooperation to the officers in this regard.