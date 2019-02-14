Wing commander Tariq Habib Khan laid to rest

Islamabad : Wing Commander (r) Tariq Habib Khan, ‘Sitara-i-Jurrat’, war veteran of 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, who expired due to prolonged illness, was laid to rest with profound military honours on Wednesday, says a press release.

Chief of the Air staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed sorrow on the sad demise of the great war veteran. While paying rich tributes to the war veteran, the air chief acknowledged the heroic deeds performed by the deceased during both the Indo-Pak wars. The Air Chief further added that he was an exceptional fighter pilot and a patriotic Pakistani whose services for the motherland would be remembered for the time to come.

Earlier, his funeral prayers were held at PAF Base Nur Khan. The funeral parade was attended by a large number of war veterans, senior civil and military officials of tri services and people from all walks of life. The family members and friends of late Wing Commander (r) Tariq Habib Khan were also present at the occasion.