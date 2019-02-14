Cameroon opposition leader charged with ‘rebellion’

DOUALA: Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto, who says he was cheated out of the presidency in elections last year, has been charged with “rebellion” and “insurrection”, one of his lawyers said Wednesday. The former government minister was arrested in the economic capital Douala on January 28 after his MRC party organised protests against October’s election result, which they say was rigged. The prosecutor’s office of the Yaounde military court filed the charges against Kamto, his lawyer Emmanuel Simh said. Kamto was transferred to a prison in the capital during the night. Simh, who is also vice president of Kamto’s Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) party, said 28 of Kamto’s supporters were also charged. About 100 other supporters are to appear on Wednesday before the military court, which will decide whether to charge them.