February 14, 2019
AFP
February 14, 2019

Canadian woman charged with throwing chairs off balcony

World

OTTAWA: A Canadian woman captured in a video posted on social media throwing chairs from a high-rise condo onto a major Toronto thoroughfare below was charged Wednesday with mischief and endangering lives.

Marcella Zoia, 19, surrendered to police following a public outcry, and now faces a possible jail sentence if convicted on all three counts. She was due to appear in court in the day.It’s unclear what motivated her to throw two chairs and other items off the balcony from what police said was a “very high floor” early Saturday.

Police told AFP the items could have maimed or killed a pedestrian or caused a major traffic accident on the city’s Gardiner Expressway — one of the busiest streets in Canada. Instead, the chairs smashed onto the sidewalk at the condominium building’s entrance. Nobody was injured.

