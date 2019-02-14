close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

Shaheens triumphant

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

LAHORE: Unifoam Shaheens overpowered team Wateen and team Zameen by 28 runs in the group match of CPL Champions Cricket League.

In their match against Wateen, Unifoam Shaheens posted huge 195 runs on the board. Abbas Ali played the swashbuckling knock of 104 runs off just 48 balls. Chasing the decent target, Wateen could score 167 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Abbas was declared man of the match for his brilliant batting display.

