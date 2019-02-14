Arif bags bronze in Turkish Open Taekwondo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
ISLAMABAD: Arifullah Khan scooped up bronze in the Turkish Open Taekwondo following his victories against local players. However, he lost against top Russian in the semi-finals. The surge to the semis earned Arif a bronze medal. Seven member Pakistan team is participating in the Open that has attracted players from all Europe and Asia.
