Thu Feb 14, 2019
February 14, 2019

Arif bags bronze in Turkish Open Taekwondo

Sports

February 14, 2019

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Arifullah Khan scooped up bronze in the Turkish Open Taekwondo following his victories against local players. However, he lost against top Russian in the semi-finals. The surge to the semis earned Arif a bronze medal. Seven member Pakistan team is participating in the Open that has attracted players from all Europe and Asia.

