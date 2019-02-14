close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

Condolence

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the death of Mohammad Javed, brother-in-law of Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Khalid Mehmood.

In a condolence message here on Wednesday, he conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. He also prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports