Condolence

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the death of Mohammad Javed, brother-in-law of Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Khalid Mehmood.

In a condolence message here on Wednesday, he conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. He also prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.