WBSC chief greets PFB for introducing Baseball 5 in Pakistan

LAHORE: World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has congratulated Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) on introducing and organising historic Baseball5 format of the baseball in Pakistan.

In a message to PFB President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said: “I congratulate the Baseball Federation of Pakistan for embracing and promoting Baseball5 in their country. Lahore is one of most densely populated areas of Pakistan and Baseball5 is conceived indeed for boosting baseball/softball development in those places.” It may be added that the PFB on the direction of WBSC, had recently introduced new format of baseball i.e. Baseball5 in Pakistan, starting from Lahore.

Meanwhile PFB chief Fakhar on Wednesday said the next event of Baseball5 will be held on February 15 at the Sports Complex University of Central Punjab Lahore.

Musaddiq Hanif, head coach Pakistan baseball, will be the organising secretary of the event. Teams from different universities will participate in the championship He added that this event will also help to promote this new style of Baseball in Pakistan.

He further revealed that Baseball5 has spread all over the world in a very short period of time with more than 40 countries being introduced to the new discipline in less than one year from its launch.