close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 14, 2019

Pliskova fifth to pull out of Qatar Open

Sports

AFP
February 14, 2019

DOHA: Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday became the fifth player all from the world’s top 20 to withdraw from an injury-ravaged Qatar Open.The world number five joins Caroline Wozniacki, Ashleigh Barty and Caroline Garcia as a player who has pulled out since the tournament started, as well as newly-crowned Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, who withdrew days before the start. “From the first day I was not feeling great and not ready,” the Czech star and former world number one told reporters. “I have never felt actually this way. It’s normal that you are tired, of course, when you are travelling and playing a lot of matches.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports