Pliskova fifth to pull out of Qatar Open

DOHA: Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday became the fifth player all from the world’s top 20 to withdraw from an injury-ravaged Qatar Open.The world number five joins Caroline Wozniacki, Ashleigh Barty and Caroline Garcia as a player who has pulled out since the tournament started, as well as newly-crowned Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, who withdrew days before the start. “From the first day I was not feeling great and not ready,” the Czech star and former world number one told reporters. “I have never felt actually this way. It’s normal that you are tired, of course, when you are travelling and playing a lot of matches.